LINCOLN — Memorial Stadium in Lincoln was half full at the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday, as Nebraska’s systemic problems in all facets of the game were painfully on display in a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma.

This program is on the ropes, but that’s probably not a news flash.

NU Palmer trapped.jpg
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer tries to escape a trio of Oklahoma defenders during their game Saturday in Lincoln.
NU double trouble.jpg
Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis (32) and Luke Reimer close in on Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops during their game Saturday in Lincoln.
NU Hill breakdown.jpg
Nebraska cornerback Tommi HIll moves in to tackle Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. during Nebraska loss Saturday.
NU defensive high five.jpg
Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson (44) and Orchaun Mathis celebrate a good play against Oklahoma.
NU Big Noon Kickoff crowd.jpg
Part of the crowd at the set of Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” show cheer for the cameras Saturday in Lincoln.
