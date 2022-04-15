Nebraska fell 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader against BYU on Friday at Hawks Field.
The Huskers (13-20) had six runs on eight hits and an error, while the Cougars (19-13) notched seven runs on seven hits and two errors.
Emmett Olson pitched five innings in his third start of the year, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and tying his career-high with five strikeouts. Mason Ornelas, Chandler Benson and CJ Hood combined to pitch the next two innings in relief. Braxton Bragg dropped to 1-4 on the season after surrendering one run on two hits and striking out a pair in two innings.
Max Anderson was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple and an RBI. Cam Chick had a two-run homer and scored two runs, while Garrett Anglim, Griffin Everitt, Leighton Banjoff, Josh Caron and Jack Steil had one hit each.
Chick opened the first with a walk, followed by Anglim reaching on a single and an error to put runners on second and third with no outs. Everitt opened the scoring with an RBI single through the left side, scoring Chick to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.
Caron led off the second with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brice Matthews, while Steil’s RBI single up the middle stretched the Nebraska lead to 2-0.
BYU tied the game in the third after a two-run homer to right center by Dawsen Hall.
Nebraska responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the third to take back the lead at 3-2. Anderson started it off with a double to left center and later came around to score on Banjoff’s one-out RBI groundout.
The Cougars jumped ahead 5-3 in the sixth after an RBI single by Hayden Leatham, followed by a two-RBI double from Alex Sardina. A sacrifice fly to center in the seventh extended the BYU advantage to 6-3.
Steil walked and Chick smacked a first-pitch two-run shot over the wall in right to bring the Huskers within a run. Nebraska tied the game at six after Anderson drilled a 1-0 pitch down the right field line for an RBI triple, scoring Anglim from first.
BYU broke up the tie in the eighth after Mason Strong’s solo home run to right on a full count to give the Cougars a 7-6 lead.
The Huskers and Cougars conclude the four-game series with the series finale at Hawks Field tomorrow at 11:05 a.m.
Nebraska dropped the first game of Friday’s doubleheader with a 3-2 loss against BYU at Hawks Field.
The Huskers scored two runs on two hits and had three errors, while the Cougars totaled three runs on two hits and an error.
Shay Schanaman fell to 2-5 on the season after the complete-game effort on Friday. Schanaman allowed three runs, all unearned, on two hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Max Anderson was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, his third homer on the season. Jack Steil went 1-for-1 with a walk at the plate to record Nebraska’s other hit, while Griffin Everitt and Gabe Swansen drew one walk apiece.
Schanaman sat down the first six batters he faced before allowing a leadoff single in the top of the third.
Anderson began the bottom of the fourth by lifting a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right field for this third homer of the season to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Everitt was hit by the pitch and advanced to third on a pair of sacrifice bunts by Nick Wimmers and Brice Matthews, while doubling the Husker lead on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.
A hit and a pair of Nebraska errors allowed BYU to plate three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Cougars had runners on second and third with one out after a errant throwing error on a play at second, before Dawsen Hall’s RBI single scored Austin Deming and Alex Sardina came home on a throwing error to tie the game at two. BYU took a 3-2 lead after a sacrifice fly to center by Ozzie Pratt.
Luke Sartori reached on a hit by pitch, followed by stealing second and advancing to third on a wild throw by the BYU catcher to put the tying run on third with one out in the bottom of the seventh. The Cougars’ Reid McLaughlin notched a strikeout and induced a flyout to end game one with a 3-2 win over the Big Red.
