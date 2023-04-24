NU baseball
Buy Now

Nebraska’s Brice Matthews makes a defensive play Sunday against the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Courtesy University of Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nebraska fell 6-1 in the series finale at Iowa on Sunday afternoon at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Huskers (21-14-1, 7-5 Big Ten) scored one run on four hits, while the Hawkeyes (29-10, 7-5 Big Ten) totaled six runs on 10 hits and two errors.

0
0
0
0
0