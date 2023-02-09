LINCOLN — Sam Haiby scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome a 20-0 Illinois run in the second half of Nebraska’s 72-64 women’s basketball loss to the Fighting Illini on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haiby finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Alexis Markowski added her 12th double-double of the season, including her fourth straight, with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Huskers. Jaz Shelley contributed 12 points and eight boards, while Isabelle Bourne pitched in 11 points and five rebounds, but Nebraska slipped to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in the Big Ten.

