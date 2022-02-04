The Nebraska men's basketball team returns home on Saturday for an afternoon matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats. Tipoff is set for Noon and the game will be carried on the Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network. A limited number of tickets for Saturday's game are available.
The Huskers (6-16, 0-11 Big Ten) were in a battle for 40 minutes at Michigan Tuesday night and nearly earned their first road win of the year. Nebraska used a 19-3 run to take a 73-66 lead with just over six minutes remaining. Michigan responded with a 10-2 spurt to regain the lead before the Huskers tied it up at 79 with 1:20 left after a pair of C.J. Wilcher free throws. Michigan scored the final six points to escape with an 85-79 victory. Nebraska shot 51 percent from the field and got 24 points from Bryce McGowens, while Hunter Dickinson scored 20 of his game-high 26 points for the Wolverines in the second half.
Northwestern (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten) broke a four-game losing streak with a 79-78 overtime win at Rutgers on Tuesday. The Wildcats built a 24-point second-half lead only to see the Scarlet Knights come back in the final 17 minutes to force overtime. In the extra session, Northwestern got 3-pointers from Chase Audige and Boo Buie highlighted by a 7-0 run after Rutgers took a 72-70 lead and eventually held on, as Ron Harper Jr. missed a potential go-ahead jumper in the final seconds. Buie had 18 points, including six in the overtime session, while Audige added 15 to pace four Wildcats in double figures.
B1G numbers
.689 — Derrick Walker's field goal percentage, which is on pace to break NU's single-season record
4 — Bryce McGowens will look for his fifth straight 20-point game on Saturday against Northwestern. The last Husker to have at least five consecutive 20-point games is Tyronn Lue, who strung together seven straight 20+ point games from Feb. 11-March 6, 1998.
5 — The last three meetings between Nebraska and Northwestern have been decided by five point or less
7.5 — Lat Mayen has increased his production in recent games. Despite playing eight minutes at Michigan because of foul trouble, he is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over his last six games and is 9-of-17 from 3-point range in that stretch. Mayen had averaged 4.7 ppg and 3.5 rpg in his first 15 games.
22.3 — Five of Bryce McGowens' 20-point games this season have come with his brother Trey in the lineup. In the seven games they have played together, Bryce is averaging 22.3 ppg on 46 percent shooting.
About Northwestern
Northwestern comes into the first of two matchups with the Huskers this month with a 10-10 record after a 79-78 overtime win over Rutgers on Tuesday night. The Wildcats led by 24 in the second half, only to see Rutgers rally and send it to overtime. Boo Buie scored six of his 18 points in the extra session to lift the Wildcats to the win and snap a four-game losing streak.
Chris Collins is in his ninth season in charge of the Wildcats and his team has been in nearly every game in Big Ten play this season. Nine of the Wildcats' 11 games in conference play have been decided by six points or less or gone to overtime. Northwestern's wins include a two-point win at Michigan State in mid-January.
The Wildcats, who returned four starters and 10 letterwinners from last season, feature a trio of double-figure scorers. Pete Nance leads Northwestern in scoring (15.9 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg) and blocked shots (1.3 bpg), while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range. Boo Buie averages 14.8 points per game and is second in the Big Ten with 5.1 assists per game. Chase Audige is the third Wildcat in double figures as he averages 11.2 points and 1.8 steals per game. Northwestern commits just 9.7 turnovers per game and is second in the Big Ten with a 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Series History: Nebraska and Northwestern meet for the 19th time on Saturday, as the series is deadlocked at nine wins apiece. Nebraska is 6-8 against Northwestern since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12 with the Wildcats winning the last three meetings. The last three matchups have been decided by a total of 11 points.
Last meeting: Kobe Webster had a season-high 23 points and five assists, as Nebraska rallied back from a 16-point deficit but Ryan Young's putback with 2.7 seconds left lifted Northwestern to a 79-78 victory on March 7, 2021. Nebraska trailed 65-56 before the Huskers used a 14-2 run to take a 70-67 lead with 3:53 remaining. The Huskers eventually led 75-71 on Derrick Walker's putback with 2:22 left, but Northwestern scored the next six points to go ahead 77-75. Nebraska would regain the lead at 78-77 after a 3-point play from Trey McGowens with 1:00 remaining, but Northwestern got one last chance with 11.5 seconds left, as NU forced Pete Nance into a tough shot, but Young was there for the game winner.
McGowens joined Webster in double figures with 15 markers and dished out five of the Huskers' 21 assists. Audige led six Northwestern players in double figures with 14.
Red Cross day set for Saturday
Saturday's game against Northwestern is the annual American Red Cross Day. Volunteers will be on the main concourse of Pinnacle Bank Arena collecting donations from 10:30 a.m. until tipoff at Noon.
Husker hoops reunion
Saturday's game against Northwestern is the annual Husker Hoops Reunion, and nearly 30 former players are expected to be back in town for the matchup between the Huskers and Wildcats. The former players will be recognized during halftime ceremonies.
Worth noting
• Bryce McGowens is averaging 17.1 ppg in conference play entering Saturday's game. The last conference freshmen to average at least 17.0 ppg in conference play was D'Angelo Russell of Ohio State in 2014-15 (20.3 ppg).
• Bryce McGowens became the first Husker freshmen to ever score 20+ points in four straight games following his 24-point effort at Michigan. Previously, the longest streak of 20+ games by a Husker freshman was by Dave Hoppen, who had three straight games during the 1982-83 season. McGowens' seven 20-point games this season leads all Big Ten freshmen and is tied for fourth among all conference players, trailing only Keegan Murray (Iowa), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois).
• Trey McGowens' return to the lineup has helped the Husker defensive efforts. NU has held its last three opponents to a combined 40.4 percent shooting. In the six games he has completed (only played 10 minutes vs. Creighton before his injury), NU is holding opponents to 41.4 percent shooting, including 29 percent from 3-point range.
• Nebraska finished the month of January playing five ranked teams, which tied a single-season school record. NU also played five ranked teams four other times (Feb. 2010, Jan. 2002, Feb. 1995 and Feb. 1992). The Huskers would have played a sixth ranked team in January, but the Jan. 22 game at No. 19 Ohio State on Jan. 22 was postponed because of NU's pause.
• Since changing its offense in late December, the Huskers have improved their offensive numbers. NU is shooting nearly 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range over the last 10 contests dating back to Dec. 22.
Last Time Out
Nebraska stormed back from a 10-point second-half deficit with a 19-3 run, but Michigan held on for an 85-79 win over the Huskers on Tuesday night.
Bryce McGowens poured in a team-high 24 points to lead Nebraska, becoming the first freshman in program history to score at least 20 points in four consecutive games. Derrick Walker added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting followed by eight points apiece by Alonzo Verge Jr. and C.J. Wilcher.
Nebraska shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 12-of-15 from the free throw line. NU shot 7-of-18 from three-point range while limiting Michigan to 2-of-15 shooting from long distance.
Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 26 points and eight rebounds while Eli Brooks added 20 for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.