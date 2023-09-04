at Kansas State courtesy photo.jpg
Members of the University of Nebraska women's volleyball team celebrate a point against Kansas State University. 

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled on with its fifth straight sweep to start the season after a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 win over Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,044 at the new Morgan Family Arena.

The Huskers (5-0) hit 0.277 and held Kansas State to 0.056 hitting for the match. Merritt Beason had 10 kills and six blocks to lead the Big Red. Eight of her kills came in the first set. Andi Jackson also had 10 kills and hit 0.750 to go with five blocks.

