Orioles Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon bats during the seventh inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles Sept. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Athletics Department has announced that former Nebraska baseball All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jerseys retired in a ceremony prior to the start of the Huskers’ game against Illinois on Friday, March 24.

Erstad, Gordon and Komine become the first three players to earn the high distinction in the program’s 117-year history.

0
0
0
0
0