The Nebraska men’s basketball team closes the regular season Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Iowa for a Big Ten Conference matchup with the Hawkeyes. Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 1 p.m. (central) and Sunday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network and will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.
Both teams have plenty to play for on the final day of the regular season. For Nebraska (15-15, 8-11), a win on Sunday would give the Huskers a third Quad 1 road run and their first-ever sweep of the Hawkeyes since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. A win and some help this weekend could also put NU in position to get a first-round bye, as Nebraska can be seeded from 10th to 12th next week. For Iowa, a win would assure the Hawkeyes of a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago and a potential second-place finish in a wild Big Ten race.
Nebraska saw its four-game win streak snapped with an 80-67 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. The Huskers built a 14-point lead early in the second half, only to see MSU go 12-of-17 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes. Keisei Tominaga paced NU with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead four Huskers in double figures. Tominanga is making a late bid for All-Big Ten honors, averaging 21.3 points per game on 56 percent shooting over the last month.
Freshman Jamarques Lawrence continued his strong finish to his freshman year with a season-high 15 points along with four rebounds and three assists. The 6-foot-3 freshman guard averaged just 2.0 points in NU’s first 20 games but is averaging 8.1 points per game with five double-figure efforts since moving into the starting lineup on Jan. 25.
Iowa (19-11, 11-8) has a two-game win streak and comes off its most complete performance of the season, a 90-68 rout at No. 15 Indiana on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes shot 56 percent from the field, including 13-of-23 from 3-point range, as Kris Murray and Tony Perkins combined for 49 points. Murray had 26 points and seven rebounds, while Perkins added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
