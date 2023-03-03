Nebraska Michigan Basketball
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) makes a layup as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

The Nebraska men’s basketball team closes the regular season Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Iowa for a Big Ten Conference matchup with the Hawkeyes. Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 1 p.m. (central) and Sunday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network and will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.

Both teams have plenty to play for on the final day of the regular season. For Nebraska (15-15, 8-11), a win on Sunday would give the Huskers a third Quad 1 road run and their first-ever sweep of the Hawkeyes since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. A win and some help this weekend could also put NU in position to get a first-round bye, as Nebraska can be seeded from 10th to 12th next week. For Iowa, a win would assure the Hawkeyes of a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago and a potential second-place finish in a wild Big Ten race.

