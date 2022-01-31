The Nebraska men's basketball team hits the road on Tuesday looking for its first road win of the season, as the Huskers travel to Ann Arbor for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Tipoff is set for shortly after 8 p.m. (central) and the game will be carried on the Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network.
The Huskers (6-15, 0-10 Big Ten) were in position for their first Big Ten win before a late Rutgers comeback allowed the Scarlet Knights to escape with a 63-61 victory Saturday night. NU, which led by as much as 11 in the first half, was up 58-54 with 3:28 remaining, but Rutgers closed the game on a 9-3 run. NU had three shots to regain the lead as well as a chance to send the game into overtime, Kobe Webster was fouled with 0.9 left, but he split the first two and NU committed a lane violation on the intentional miss to allow Rutgers to escape with the triumph.
The loss overshadowed another strong scoring performance by Bryce McGowens, as the freshmen matched his career high with 29 points, including 14-of-18 from the foul line. His 29-point effort on Saturday matched the highest freshman total ever by a Husker in a conference game and marked his third straight 20-point effort. Over the last six games, which includes three ranked opponents, the freshman is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range.
The return of junior Trey McGowens has helped stabilize the Husker defense. NU has held its last two opponents (No. 11 Wisconsin and Rutgers) to under 40 percent shooting, and McGowens has played a major role. He held Wisconsin's Johnny Davis to a season-low 13 points on Thursday before helping to limit Ron Harper Jr. to just 1-of-9 shooting on Saturday.
Michigan (10-8, 4-4 Big Ten) saw its three-game win streak snapped in an 83-67 loss to No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson had 25 points and six rebounds to pace the Wolverines while freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houston added 11 points apiece. The Wolverines were held to 37 percent shooting while Michigan State shot 55 percent, including 9-of-18 from 3-point range, to pull away in the second half.
