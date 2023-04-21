Nebraska Solich Football
Buy Now

Former Nebraska NCAA college football coach Frank Solich speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Friday. Solich will be honored at the Cornhuskers’ spring game Saturday.

 Eric Olson/AP

LINCOLN — It took a long time for Frank Solich to put aside the bitterness he felt toward Nebraska following his controversial firing.

Twenty years and some prodding by athletic director Trev Alberts later, Solich was back at Memorial Stadium on Friday to begin a weekend of events honoring him for his contributions as a player, assistant and head coach.

0
0
0
0
0