GRAND ISLAND — If there is one thing Chris Pedroza has seen this season from his Hastings High soccer team, it has been growth, especially, and perhaps more importantly, off the field.
The Tigers, whose season came to an end on Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Aurora in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament, won only one game this spring. But winning isn’t everything.
“At the beginning of the season I told the kids, ‘I don’t care about our record. I don’t care whether you score a bunch of goals or any of that.’ It’s nice to look at those things at the end of the season, but what I wanted from them was effort,” Pedroza said. “We were very consistent with that throughout the season and so I’m just proud of the whole team and the fact that they were committed to the program a majority of the season.”
Commitment, Pedroza added, had been an issue when he took the program over in 2019 following a number of years coaching the girls program.
“It was a rough start for me with the boys program,” the coach said. “A lot of the players didn’t understand the importance of making it to school on a daily basis; academically it was not a priority for them. But this team was different; they were committed in the classroom, which is the most important part. Then they showed up on the field and did what we asked of them.”
The results weren’t where Pedroza or his players hoped they would be. The Tigers (1-12) managed to score just nine goals in 13 games. They allowed 54 goals on the year, including the three Saturday by the Huskies (10-7).
Aurora dominated the second half en route to its victory. The first half was much more balanced after the Huskies netted their initial tally in the 11th minute.
Alexander Wheeler booted in a penalty kick following a hand ball by the Tigers in their box. The Huskies had been on the attack when Hastings keeper Brian Molina vacated the net to stunt a prior scoring chance. It backfired and the Tigers’ backline was forced to step in and attempt to clear or recover.
“When you give up a goal that early, it’s just tough,” Pedroza said. “Credit to Aurora; they have a good team, very athletic players all over the field and they did what they needed to do.”
Hastings was playing a much different looking lineup after Brandon Solis, who was injured in Tuesday’s finale, sat out with a sling holding his left arm. The Tigers still had capable forwards, but scoring threat Luis Hernandez, among others, was double-teamed almost every chance he got.
“Obviously, we lost a couple key players due to injuries and a lot of those players you don’t find them on the bench,” Pedroza said. “It’s not like we have two of each, so we just had to rely on players who haven’t played a whole lot and we just told them we believed in them and they had what it takes.”
The Tigers’ only true scoring opportunity was just before half when a ball trickled past Aurora’s backline and left a 1-on-1 chance for Hastings. The shot went off the crossbar, however, and shortly after a clear by the Huskies the halftime whistle blew.
Later, Aurora tacked on two insurance goals, in the 66th and 69th minutes. A through pass from Breckin Hatch found Jameson Herzberg, who buried it. Herzberg added a second goal to his line soon after.
Pedroza said he expects much of his roster to return, but instructed them to stay active both physically and in the Hastings community if they do no decide to continue playing for him.
“On your way out,” he said, “whatever it is you do, as long as you’re giving 100% effort, you’re going to look at it and I think it’s going to be satisfying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.