Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources an of the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska organization will be in Hastings April 4 as part of a statewide listening tour.
The Hastings event runs 7:30-9 a.m. at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. Breakfast and a roundtable discussion are included. The event is free and open to the public, public is invited to attend
The listening tour kicks off April 3 and continues throughout April and May. It offers an opportunity for the public to offer input on the future of Nebraska, their communities, and the state’s agricultural industry with Mike Boehm, UNL vice chancellor for IANR.
The tour is being conducted in conjunction with IANR’s Celebration of Innovation, which marks the 50th anniversary of the institute and the 150th anniversary of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
“As we reflect on the first 50 years of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we also want to look toward the future,” Boehm said in a news release announcing the listening tour. “Nebraskans have a key role in framing IANR’s next chapter, and this listening tour is an important step in co-creating our shared future vision.”
