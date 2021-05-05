Illegal firearm charge
A 28-year-old Ravenna man denied illegal firearm possession in Adams County District Court on Monday.
Anthony Karcher Jr. pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possessing methamphetamine.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy found Karcher asleep in his vehicle on the shoulder near DLD Road and Osage Avenue on April 9. Inside the vehicle, the deputy saw a rifle and later found that Karcher was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior domestic violence conviction.
A search of the vehicle also unveiled methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Knife threat
A 27-year-old Hastings man denied threatening a newspaper carrier with a butcher knife in in Adams County Court on Monday.
Joseph Furrow of 711 E. Fourth St. pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threats, using a deadly weapon in a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cody Taylor was delivering a newspaper at 715 E. Fourth St. on March 8 when a shirtless Furrow allegedly ran after Taylor with a butcher knife.
No one was injured in the incident.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
