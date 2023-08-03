ENTER-TV-BACKGROUND-COLUMN-2-ZUM
Buy Now

Angela Lansbury in “Murder She Wrote.”

 Pino Granata/Mondadori Portfolio via Zuma Press via TNS

Nearly half of the top 10 streaming shows in late June were “library” shows. Meaning, shows that originated somewhere else (usually traditional TV) and are now licensed by a streaming platform. The popular shows in June were “Suits,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS.”

Looking at that list, journalist-turned-screenwriter Oriana Schwindt made an observation: “People love watching shows with lots of episodes. Shows with strong episodic structure. Make more shows like this.”

0
0
0
0
0