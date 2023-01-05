Britain Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, (left) and Prince Harry walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Kirsty O’Connor/Pool photo via AP

LONDON — Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

In the ghostwritten memoir, titled “Spare,” Harry said that his brother Prince William lashed out during a furious argument over the siblings’ deteriorating relationship. The Associated Press purchased a Spanish-language copy of the book ahead of its publication in 16 languages around the world on Tuesday.

