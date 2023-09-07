LIFE-SRS-EXCESS-WEIGHT-DMT

Making sense of scientific evidence and expert opinion surrounding weight issues in older adults isn’t easy.

 Dreamstime

Millions of people enter later life carrying an extra 10 to 15 pounds, weight they’ve gained after having children, developing joint problems, becoming less active or making meals the center of their social lives.

Should they lose this modest extra weight to optimize their health? This question has come to the fore with a new category of diabetes and weight loss drugs giving people hope they can shed excess pounds.

0
0
0
0
0