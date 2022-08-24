FRANKLIN — Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiancé, Kevin Gregory, that he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon.

Three hours later, after her contractions started, after they sped for the hospital, after their 2003 Tahoe broke down, after her contractions quickened to every two minutes and Gutschow’s fiancé frantically dialed 911, it had become crystal clear that this baby had other ideas.

