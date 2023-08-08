State Abortion Lawsuits
Alice Wang, a Center for Reproductive Rights attorney who is helping Kansas abortion providers challenge a new state law over how providers dispense abortion medications, talks to reporters following a hearing in Johnson County District Court Tuesday outside the county courthouse in Olathe, Kan.

 John Hanna/AP

OLATHE, Kan. — State courts have become hot spots in the national abortion debate, with Utah's top court and a Kansas judge considering Tuesday whether their state constitutions require them to block or invalidate laws regulating the procedure more than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson transformed what was long a debate over the U.S. Constitution, immediately limiting the pathways abortion advocates could take in challenging restrictions from one state to the next.

