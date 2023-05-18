France Cannes 2023 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Red Carpet
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision

CANNES, France — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.

Fedoras abounded in the throngs of onlookers who watched Ford and company hit the red carpet.

