Severe Weather West Virginia

Floodwaters cover a road Friday in Pax, W.Va. The flooding came amid a string of thunderstorms that swept across the South.

 Bob Aaron/WCHS-TV via AP

The body of an infant was found in a submerged car Friday in southern West Virginia after floodwaters swept through the state, authorities said.

The flooding came amid a string of thunderstorms that inundated the South and dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in parts of West Virginia. Thunderstorms were possible Friday from the Florida Panhandle to the North Carolina coast, said National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec.

