Area farmers curious about funding for best management practices available through the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project are invited to learn more about the program March 14.

Two, 30-minute learning sessions will be available — one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Participants can choose the time that works best for them and attend either in person at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office in York or via Zoom. Those planning to attend should email info@upperbigblue.org or call 402-362-6601.

