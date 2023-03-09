Area farmers curious about funding for best management practices available through the Nebraska Soil Carbon Project are invited to learn more about the program March 14.
Two, 30-minute learning sessions will be available — one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Participants can choose the time that works best for them and attend either in person at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office in York or via Zoom. Those planning to attend should email info@upperbigblue.org or call 402-362-6601.
The program is available to cooperating producers in the Upper Big Blue and Central Platte NRDs, who can earn up to $45 per acre for practices such as cover crops, no-till and diverse cropping rotations. The Upper Big Blue district includes virtually all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, and northern Clay and Fillmore counties in Tribland. The Central Platte district includes Hall County.
The March 14 sessions will provide a brief overview by Jacob Fritton, water and agriculture program manager for The Nature Conservancy. Afterward, questions will be taken from producers enrolled in the program as well as from those who are interested in enrolling. Representatives of the NRDs as well as the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be on hand.
The Nebraska Soil Carbon Project is a collaboration with NRCS, the two NRDs, The Nature Conservancy, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), Cargill, Target and McDonald's.
