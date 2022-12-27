ENTER-MOVIE-MATILDA-MUSICAL-ENDING-MCT
Netflix’s “Matilda the Musical” ends with a new song between Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch) and Matilda (Alisha Weir).

 Dan Smith/Netflix via TNS

The final four minutes of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” are, in a way, both a new ending and a new beginning. The villainous Miss Trunchbull is no longer the school headmistress; the dim-witted Wormwoods are no longer Matilda’s parents.

Instead, Matilda (Alisha Weir) and Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch) agree to look after each other and join for a moving mid-tempo duet, written specifically for the Netflix adaptation of the hit stage show. The song — which didn’t even exist until after filming began — and accompanying montage bring to the screen a dream the creative team could not realize onstage.

