International students at Hastings College gathered Sunday afternoon on sunny Steinhart Plaza to honor their home countries and celebrate the diversity that makes the college a global community all its own.
As college officials, trustees and staff members, active and emeriti faculty, and other supporters from the wider Hastings community looked on and applauded, students from 20 nations pulled the rope to raise their flags on the Global Walkway near the Ninth Street west entrance to campus.
(The flags of the United States, the state of Nebraska, and the Presbyterian Church (USA) also are displayed prominently nearby.)
A brief program included remarks from Grant Hunter, director of international programs at the college; and from Jonas Prida, college vice president for academic and student affairs. Then, the Hastings College Band played the solemn alma mater, followed by the college fight song as the audience clapped along.
The flag-raising ceremony on the plaza has become a tradition to start each new academic year. Classes begin Wednesday.
In an invocation, the Rev. Doodle Harris, new Hastings College chaplain, acknowledged that many of the 65 international students on campus may be thousands of miles from the only home they’ve ever known. She prayed for them, for their families, for their homelands, and for the people of Hastings College now welcoming them into a new fold.
“Bless the young people who have come so far to gather today with courage and with curiosity,” Harris prayed. “Bless the countries they represent with wisdom and with peace. Bless the families they have left with patience and with love that reaches across oceans. Bless the people who have gathered today with these scholars with radical hospitality.”
Hunter said the Hastings College tradition of educating students from around the world stretches back to 1887, just five years after the institution’s founding, when a young man from Scotland already was studying on the prairie campus.
The international presence has grown dramatically since those early days, Hunter said. This year’s student body includes individuals from Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, the Channel Islands, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Bahamas, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as the United States.
Hastings College, a private, four-year liberal arts institution, is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA) but welcomes students of all cultural and religious backgrounds. Enrollment stands at roughly 1,000.
Hunter, himself a Hastings College alumnus, reflected on how the land Steinhart Plaza now occupies long has been a crossing point for students traversing campus for classes, meals and activities.
Now, he said, the space holds architectural elements and symbols that celebrate the college’s global impact and “what a difference a Hastings College education makes.”
“This plaza now serves as a point of connection of our campus, of our community, and of our world,” Hunter said.
He encouraged the students to make the most of their college years, embrace their passion, and live out their potential to be leaders in the classroom and activities.
“Your passion is why so many of us here are here to support you,” he said.
Hastings College is better for what international students bring to its intellectual life and fellowship, Hunter said.
“The language, the culture, your ideas and perspective is something that adds to the vibrancy of our campus, and it’s the type of curiosity that’s celebrated here,” he said.
Prida, who was an international student in Canada during his own college years, said learning will occur anywhere and everywhere in the world a student seeks it.
“It doesn’t matter where you go to school; you’re going to learn something,” Prida said. “You came here for a reason. All of us are here because we know we can learn something from Hastings.
He echoed Hunter in encouraging the students to invest their time wisely in pursuit of their goals.
“It really helps make Hastings, Hastings. Because if it’s just all of us on our own, it never works very well — but when it’s all of us working together, that’s when it’s at its best.”
In her invocation, Harris called down God’s blessing on the national flags that will fly on the plaza throughout the academic year, and asked that the campus community be edified by their display.
“Bless these flags that represent a covenant here today between Hastings College and these young people,” she prayed. “A covenant of welcome, of education, of community and of deep and meaningful relationships.
“Make today a day that we remember because it awakens within us a spirit of joy, of generosity and friendship.
“Each time we walk past these flags, may we look up, and may we be reminded of the beautiful and brilliant people who have gathered. And may we be reminded of the hope you have put within us to share with all that we meet.”
