CARLETON — The 2022 Milo Day Chess Tournament Saturday was called a hard-fought contest.
At the end of the round-robin play, two players had each won all but one of their matches. This resulted in a sudden-death playoff for the championship. The result of that match awarded first place to Carter Woodcock, 14, of Ames, Iowa; and second place to Anthony Ferebee of Davenport. Third place went to Tucker Scribner of Central City.
Organizers hope is to further expand the tournament in 2023 as an American Chess Federation sanctioned tournament.
Milo Day is Carleton’s annual community celebration and always is the second Saturday of September.
The Davenport Public Library conducted the tournament, and Thrivent Financial sponsored the event. Chess and checkers instruction and play will be offered at the Davenport Public Library on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m.
For more information call Jack Roegner, 402-364-2520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.