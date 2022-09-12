CARLETON — The 2022 Milo Day Chess Tournament Saturday was called a hard-fought contest.

At the end of the round-robin play, two players had each won all but one of their matches. This resulted in a sudden-death playoff for the championship. The result of that match awarded first place to Carter Woodcock, 14, of Ames, Iowa; and second place to Anthony Ferebee of Davenport. Third place went to Tucker Scribner of Central City.

