Applications setting the stage for construction of a new clinic for Obstetricians & Gynecologists P.C., next door to Hastings Medical Park were pulled from Monday’s Hastings City Council agenda at the request of the applicants.
At the start of Monday’s council meeting at the Hastings Public Library, Mayor Corey Stutte announced the two items would be dropped from the evening’s agenda.
At the request of the Community Redevelopment Authority, the council had been scheduled to conduct a public hearing, then consider a proposed resolution modifying the redevelopment plan for Redevelopment Area No. 7.
The council also was slated to consider approving a preliminary/final plat for the Hastings Medical Park I property in north central Hastings. The address for Hastings Medical Park is 2115 N. Kansas Ave.
The actions had been scheduled as part of a plan by Obstetricians & Gynecologists P.C., to construct its own 11,775-square-foot building on the northeast corner of the Hastings Medical Park property — a project to be assisted by the CRA through tax-increment financing.
The medical practice currently occupies space on the second floor of Hastings Medical Park.
In June, the Hastings Planning Commission conducted its own public hearing on the redevelopment plan modification and recommended the council approve it along with the preliminary/final plat request.
In other matters Monday, the City Council:
— Voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with Flowserve US Inc. for the city to rebuild the electrical distribution system for the property at 1341 W. Second St. The company will reimburse Hastings Utilities entirely for the cost of the project.
— Voted 7-0 to approve Ordinance No. 4739 vacating the south half of the alley between Kansas and Colorado avenues between South Street and the BNSF Railway right-of-way. The rules then were suspended, and the council approved the ordinance on second and final reading. The City Council already has voted to transfer ownership of the property to the Community Redevelopment Authority.
— Voted 7-0 to modify previous action approving three appointments to the Hastings Museum Board, correcting erroneous dates for expiration of the new members’ terms. The correct expiration dates are Aug. 1, 2023 for Nichole Felber; Aug. 1, 2024, for Kristen Slechta; and Aug. 1, 2025, for Jamey Hamburger.
