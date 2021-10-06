The thank you follow-up letter is as important as anything you say during an interview. According to a survey published by CNBC, one in five hiring managers will automatically dismiss a candidate if they haven’t sent a thank you note by email.
But more than that, the note also gives prospective job seekers a last chance to firm up any details left out of the interview or to reaffirm other elements and strengths you want to emphasize.
Get the thank you note right!
Convey your continued interest
The first step in writing a good follow-up letter is to send it within 24 hours, according to The Balanced Career.
The next step is to let the employer know that the meeting only confirmed you interest in the job.
Be specific and reference some of the information that the interviewer shared about the role which enhanced the appeal of working with the organization.
Tell them why the job is a fit
Include in your letter a short paragraph noting that the job is an excellent fit for you both. Mention key strengths that would enable you to excel in the role and tailor your list to the most critical qualifications for the position.
Add more information to support your candidacy
Was there something that you wished you had said at the interview but didn’t have the chance to mention? Here is your chance. This part of the follow-up might include a reference to an asset that wasn’t probed by the interviewer, or you could provide more information on a question that stumped you.
Provide information requested
Did the employer ask for writing samples of content directed at a younger audience? Attach it in the email with perhaps some detail about the context.
Ask for the job
Make it clear that you want the job and would accept a reasonable offer.
All being equal, an indication that you would accept the job might give you an edge over other candidates.
And also, don’t forget to express your gratitude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.