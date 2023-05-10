Heat Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference playoff semifinal Wednesday n New York.

 Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night.

