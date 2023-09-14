Vikings Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday in Philadelphia.

 Derik Hamilton/AP

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday night.

Hurts, the MVP runner-up, shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half and woke up the crowd when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7.

