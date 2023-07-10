TV-The Blacklist

This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from “The Blacklist.” The two-hour series finale airs July 13.

 Will Hart/NBC and Sony Pictures Television via AP

NEW YORK — Raymond “Red” Reddington is finally hanging up his famous black fedora and — fitting for a manipulative genius — he’s doing it on his own terms.

“The Blacklist” ends its 10-year NBC run Thursday with a two-hour send-off, and star James Spader says the cast and crew relished the chance to take their time saying goodbye.

