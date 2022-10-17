United Way of South Central Nebraska will kick off its 2023 Campaign Thursday at Blue Fork Kitchen, 3609 Cimarron Plaza.
The launch event will be 5-7 p.m. and marks the United Way’s 81st consecutive campaign.
Jamey Hamburger, owner of Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants, will serve as campaign chair for the year.
Hamburger is a lifelong Hastings resident and is actively involved in the Hastings Community.
“I am excited to be a part of the campaign,” Hamburger said. “As an employer, I understand the challenges of today’s workforce and the need to support United Way efforts like Bridging Forward. Your donation to United Way really is an investment in our community.”
United Way of South Central Nebraska funds more than 45 programs through 20 health and human service agencies in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
For more information visit www.unitedwayscne.org or contact Executive Director Jodi Graves, jodi@unitedwayscne.org or 402-461-8412.
