"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Tweak as necessary."
These are some of the ideas Jeff Janda brings to his new role as principal at Watson Elementary School. The 47-year-old educator takes over for Dave Barrett, who served as interim building principal for most of the 2021-22 academic year.
Now in his 21st year in education, Janda (pronounced YON-duh) said his new role as principal puts him in a better position to deal more specifically with student affairs.
He spending the previous five-plus years guiding teachers and principals as a teaching and learning coordinator for Educational Service Unit No. 10 based in Kearney.Prior to that, he taught music and social studies for a total of 16 years.
Having earned his administrative certificate more than a decade ago, he believes his new role leadership will enable him to more thoroughly utilize his skill set as an educator to the benefit of students and administrators alike.
"I'd been looking at how I could make the biggest impact," Janda said. "I loved working in the classroom with kids, but have also enjoyed having an impact on teachers and administrators. Now I will have a bit more of a direct impact on what happens inside the classroom."
As one with a lengthy history of employment with HPS, he is well familiar with the district's high reputation of award-winning excellence. He believes this lofty standard has helped Watson to establish a solid blueprint for success for its students and staff.
Watson already is highly regarded in educational circles for its strong level of parental participation, Janda said. He plans to foster Watson's stellar reputation through use of a strong social media presence online, utilizing weekly videos and newsletters to keep the school community informed of the many ongoing successes enjoyed by students and staff throughout the year.
"Watson has a strong tradition of excellence, with great teachers, great families, and great kids," he said. "I'm excited to build on those things through relationships with the community by really focusing on quality education in every classroom, making sure every kid at Watson is getting what they need.
"I want to help create a place where everybody can grow, adults as professionals and kids as students, a place where we can rely on each other. I want to stay focused on our mission to make this a place where everybody wants to go and grow."
As a father of four and husband of fellow educator Kristen, who teaches vocal music at Hastings Middle School, he understands the importance of acknowledging the dignity of each child who walks through the door each day in pursuit of a quality education.
That such a culture already exists at Watson makes his goal of inclusion all the clearer as he prepares to reinforce that notion in his first year as principal.
"Great things happen every day here at Watson," he said. "We need to make sure we let people know this and that we're building on these things. Culture is a big key. We want to make sure every student feels that they have a place here and that each teacher brings the best version of themselves to their students.
"As a parent, you want the best for your kids every day. Every parent here at Watson wants the best for their child. We want to maintain that understanding that every student who walks through our doors is somebody's child, somebody's whole world."
