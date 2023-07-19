Country music star Jason Aldean's latest music video for "Try That In A Small Town" lasted just one weekend on Country Music Television before the network pulled it in response to an outcry over historically charged references.

In the video, Aldean — who has been awarded county music artist of the decade by the Academy of Country Music — performs in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. This is the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.

