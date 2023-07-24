LOS ANGELES — Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.

“Try That in a Small Town,” which was released in May, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week just behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track experienced the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years.

