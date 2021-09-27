Hardy, Nebraska resident Jason Kussman, 46, passed away September 20, 2021 in Hardy.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
