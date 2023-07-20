TV - Shark Week

This image released by Discovery shows a great white shark in a scene from “Air Jaws: Final Frontier," premiering July 26 as part of Discovery's Shark Week.

 Discovery via AP

NEW YORK — Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for "Shark Week," none other than a huge fan of all ocean creatures — Aquaman.

Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a career as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him an ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.

