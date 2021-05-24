Hastings, Nebraska resident Jewel Christine Borders Parr, 96, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Reverend Sam Rathod and Reverend Scott Parr officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Hastings to be used by the bell choir.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
