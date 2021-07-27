PAPILLION — After staving off elimination with two huge wins — the first the program has seen in nearly two decades — the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves could not keep its season alive after Tuesday’s loss in the junior American Legion state tournament. JIH fell against Elkhorn South, the only team in the bracket without a loss in the tourney.
Elkhorn South scored five runs in the opening frame and never looked back, beating Hastings 10-2 and sending the Braves home on the eve of the tournament’s final day. Johnson Imperial Homes finished the season 36-8.
Hastings fell behind early, giving up six runs in the first two innings. Elkhorn South tacked on four more runs for a 10-0 lead. Johnson Imperial Homes scored one run in each of the next two innings, but the Braves couldn’t keep the game alive, as the game ended in the fifth inning.
JIH was out-hit just 10-8, but the Braves committed three errors to Elkhorn South’s zero.
Elkhorn South will face off with Omaha Westside for the state championship on Wednesday.
