Jimmie “JJ” Walker has one word to describe his goal when he gets on stage — laughs.

“I’m one of the last clean acts in America,” he said during an interview just before visiting the dentist. “There’s about three of us now. Not many of us left. It’s hard to keep it clean because of society. Everything has changed. We have social media, and that changed everything. I’m going in to get new teeth. I’ll have new teeth when I come to visit you guys.”

0
0
0
0
0