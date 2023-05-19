Heat Celtics Basketball
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (left) is fouled by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston Friday.

 Charles Krupa/AP

BOSTON — Jimmy Butler went forehead-to-forehead with the Boston Celtics and came away with another decisive victory.

Butler scored 27 points, hitting back-to-back buckets to tie the game and give Miami the lead, and the eighth-seeded Heat left Boston with a 111-105 victory Friday night and a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

