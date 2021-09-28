Projecting confidence during an interview is just as important as having a solid résumé. Confidence is knowing you trust in yourself. Here are some tips to help you project confidence in any job interview you walk into.
Tips before the interview
Interviews can be very intimidating, especially since there is a chance you will not know what you are walking in to. You should never wing a job interview. Creating confidence is performing simple tasks to help boost your morale.
Start by researching the company and those who are involved in the hiring process. The research will help you understand the company, it’s employees and what your duties could be if you were to be hired.
Another way to build confidence before the interview is to practice answering basic questions to yourself, a friend or family member. It’s important to know whoever your practicing with has to be upfront and honest about how you performed; it will help you analyze what works and doesn’t.
Practicing like this can also help you communicate who you are and the value you could bring to the company.
Prepare. Prepare. Prepare.
Another good way to help make yourself feeling confident going into the interview is to remember the three P’s. Prepare a list of reliable references ahead of time. Make sure these references are people that can confidently answer work-related questions about your performance history.
Prepare examples of your work that explains accomplishments, skills or problem solving techniques related
to the position you are applying for.
The last of the three P’s is to prepare smart, insightful questions for your interviewers. You may think interviews are just meant for you to answer a potential employers’ questions but it’s just as important for you to ask them questions.
You should also look to make sure the company you are applying to is a good fit for you.
Dress for Success
You have to remember you are trying to make a great first impression on the people interviewing you. One of the best ways to do that is to dress for success. Plan your nicest suit or Sunday best the night before your interview. This is one of the simplest ways to get you feeling confident for your interview. If you don’t know how to dress for the interview, research the company’s attire to learn what would be appropriate.
Plan the day
Plan your whole day around your interview. Plan to wake up early and make a big breakfast before, plan what time you will leave the house to get to your interview 30 minutes early. Plan to bring copies of your résumé to hand out if there are multiple interviewers in the room.
It’s important every aspect of the day is planned out leading up to the interview. You don’t want any surprises or mistakes to keep you from getting the job of your dreams.
The way you look, the time you arrive and the confidence you display can make a huge impact during the interview and can possibly put you over your competition.
