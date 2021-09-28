You should never walk in and wing an interview for a job you really want. You want to be as confident as you can be walking into the interview.
To do, that you need to research the position and the company you are applying to. Here are some tips to help you know what and why to research.
Research the Position
Researching the position you are applying for gives you an edge during the interviewing process. Knowing the jobs helps you answer those hypothetical “if you were hired how would you …” questions more effectively and also helps you develop better questions to ask your interviewer.
You should never go into an interview and wing it, especially for a position you really want. Research the position on the internet, search for videos that show examples of what you may be doing or reach out to people you may know who have the same position at a different company. Make sure you know all the work the job may include.
Research your Employer
It’s equally as important to research your potential employer and find out what others are saying about the company you are applying to. You want to research their culture, mission statement and company values to see if they align with what you think are yours. After all, you will be working at this company for a long time. Make sure the company is one you are happy with and are proud to be part of.
Researching your employer will also help you find out what your employer really care about, prioritizes and will help you figure out if you want to be there.
Researching also helps you determine whether the company is a right fit for you.
Research the Work
If you are applying for a position and are unsure of what you would be doing, it’s important to research the work the company you are applying to has done Researching will allow you to see the impact the company has made in your community, in the world and for its employees.
Does the company do meaningful work? Do they have a résumé full of jobs that have impacted others positively? Are those qualities that matter to you and are important in a job you are applying for?
Ask Questions
The interview process isn’t only a chance for employers to ask you questions. It’s also a chance for you to get to know your potential employers. If you research before the interview process, it will give you a chance to show them how interested you are in the position by asking thoughtful questions.
Ask insightful questions that show your interviewer you did your homework. Questions that ask more than “How long have you been in business?” or “Who are your main competitors?”
Ask questions that show insight such as “I saw your core values on your website were X, how would this position demonstrate that value?”
These kinds of questions show you are more invested in being apart of the company than being an individual in the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.