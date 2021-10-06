Need a job?
Representatives from about 20 area businesses will be interviewing potential employees for positions with their companies at the Hastings Tribune’s “Get the Job” Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Seaton Hall Community Room at Second Street and Burlington Avenue.
Interested applicants should bring a resume and be ready for hire, as companies are eager to bring qualified candidates on board to fill vital positions within their organizations.
Ann Blunt, multimedia advertising and marketing director at the Tribune, said the fair offers employers and potential employees the opportunity to access in person whether they are a match.
“The mission of the Hastings Tribune ‘Get the Job’ Job Fair is to give job seekers access to many local employers who have a need to fill open positions with qualified candidates,” Blunt said. “This event is open to the general public and offers attendees the ability to meet a wide variety of employers from varied industries and fields.
“The ‘Get the Job’ Job Fair is a great opportunity for both employers and job seekers to meet face-to-face and determine if their qualifications and needs are a good fit for one another.
Since the fair runs through the noon hour, attendees will be able to pick up free bite to eat and chat with recruiters from area companies.”
Participating businesses include: Mary Lanning Healthcare, Grand Island Regional Medical Center, T-L Irrigation Company, Pasha Soap, Thermo King Corporation, B & R Stores, Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc., Corteva Agriscience, Van Kirk Bros. Contracting.
Additional businesses include: Flowserve Corporation, Cooperative Producers, Inc., State of Nebraska, Hastings Irrigation Pipe Company, Centennial Plastics, Inc., and Paperworks.
Danielle Hultman, recruiter for Mary Lanning, said the hospital is looking to fill about 100 positions in its healthcare, environmental services and pharmacy departments.
“We’re just looking to get people in our community jobs and to help fill some gaps at the hospital,” she said. “We have entry level positions and positions that require licenses or certification. They would be able to start right away, within a few weeks of the fair.”
As one of the area’s premier employers, Mary Lanning offers “a very family friendly work environment,” Hultman said.
T-L Irrigation Co. recruiter Benjamin Erb said the company has between 5-10 positions available to qualified applicants.
While some of these positions require college degrees, available welder positions are open to applicants with high school degrees.
“We’re looking for anybody who’s willing to work,” he said. ‘We really need to fill our production staff.”
A fixture in the community for more than half a century, T-L Irrigation requires a blood test and physical examination prior to beginning employment.
At Centennial Plastics, a family-friendly work environment is but one of the perks employees enjoy working in the air-conditioned factory, recruiter Debbie Hinrichs said.
The company is looking to fill at least three positions, including two production jobs and shipper.
“Basically, it’s entry level,” Hinrichs said. “Fork lift experience for the shipper position would be great.”
Centennial Plastics employs 100 workers at its Hastings location.
In addition to the free meal provided, attendees of the Job Fair may also register to win door prizes from area businesses.
Parking for attendees is available in the Tribune parking lot off Burlington Avenue and city lots.
