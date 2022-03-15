Need a job?
Representatves from 15 area businesses will be interviewing potential employees for positions with their companies at the “Get the Job” Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17 at Seaton Hall Community Room inside the Tribune Building at Second Street and Burlington Avenue.
Interested applicants should bring a resume and be ready for hire, as companies are eager to bring qualified candidates on board to fill vital positions within their organizations.
Darran Fowler, the Tribune’s publisher, said the fair offers employers and potential employees the opportunity to access in person whether they are a match.
“The mission of the Hastings Tribune ‘Get the Job’ Job Fair is to give job seekers access to area local employers who have a need to fill open positions with qualified candidates,” Fowler said. “This event is open to the general public and offers attendees the ability to meet a wide variety of employers from varied industries and fields.”
He said the ‘Get the Job’ Job Fair is a great opportunity for both employers and job seekers to meet face-to-face and determine if their qualifications and needs are a good fit for one another.
Since the fair runs through the noon hour, Fowler said, attendees will be able to get a free bite to eat before or after they chat with recruiters from area companies.
Participating businesses are:
— Advance Services
— Associated Staffing
— Mary Lanning Healthcare
— Grand Island Regional Medical Center
— Head Start
— T-L Irrigation Co.
— Thermo King Corporation
— Chief Buildings
— Corteva Agriscience
— Flowserve
— Cooperative Producers, Inc.
— Paperworks
— Sams Club
— VanKirk Construction
— Hastings Tribune
Jodi Sadd, human resources business partner for Flowserve in Hastings, said the manufacturer is looking to fill about a dozen positions in its machine shop, foundry and office.
The Flowserve Hastings location has about 140 employees.
Many of those positions have been open a while, including a machinist position that has been open about 300 days.
Hiring has been a struggle, she said.
“We’re not seeing the qualified candidates we have in the past, so we’re having to train, which is fine,” she said. “We’re willing to do that. If the person is interested in learning, we’re absolutely willing to train any of our open positions.”
Potential employees must pass a background check, which includes a drug screening, before employment.
“I always say anyone with a good attitude and a willingness to learn is the perfect employee,” she said.
Darin Chaon, recruiter for Cooperative Producers Inc., said hiring issues come down to more than just the two years of a pandemic. Among other factors is a generational shift with many Baby Boomers retiring.
“I think the pandemic was just an accelerant to what was already started,” he said. “It was difficult in early 2020 to recruit.”
CPI is looking to fill about 50 positions, the most prevalent position of which is grain agronomy operator, an entry-level job.
He recently drove to all 30 communities where CPI has a location and posted flyers about open positions at areas with a lot of foot traffic including restaurants, laundry mats and grocery stores.
“It’s definitely been more difficult than prior years,” he said of hiring. “You have to be more competitive. You have to offer some incentives. Sometimes we’ll throw out a hiring bonus if we are in dire need of truck drivers.”
Chaon said he himself has enjoyed working for CPI.
“I’m 49 years old now,” he said. “I wish I would’ve found CPI right out of college because I would’ve never left. It’s a great place to work, solid benefits. This company treats its employees well, just as good as its customers. It’s like one, big family here.”
CPI has entry-level positions, but also some that require a degree or experience.
Tarryn Fulton, administrative manager for Chief Buildings in Grand Island, said between its manufacturing plant and technical office, Chief Buildings is looking to fill about 24 vacancies.
Manufacturing positions include welders, machine operators, lead person and shipping assistant. Open positions in the office include drafters, project managers, estimators, civil and architectural engineers.
“So we have quite a few positions open right now that we’re looking to fill,” she said.
Other divisions at Chief Industries have vacancies, as well.
“At career fairs, if we don’t have the right fit for someone, but we know that one of our sister divisions like Chief Ethanol or Chief Agra or Chief Fabrication, if we know they have an opening that might suit the candidate sometimes we refer them to Chief Industries’ web site and they can look at all of the open positions within all of Chief Industries,” Fulton said.
New employees will be subject to a drug test on the first day. Manufacturing positions require a physical.
Chief Buildings has almost 400 employees, including 220 in the Grand Island area.
Altogether, Chief Industries employs more than 1,400 people.
Fulton said the vacancies at Chief Buildings are fluid.
“We’re trying to grow and so we add some staff and then naturally people move away, or those types of things,” she said. “We get someone hired and then someone else retires or moves away and then we’re looking to hire someone again in that department. It’s just kind of a revolving door.”
She said the hiring dynamic has shifted between employers and employees.
It used to be employers could be choosy when selecting the right candidate.
Now it’s the candidates who have the power to be choosy because so many people are looking and recruiting right now.
“We’re always looking at how can we remain competitive and how can we offer our employees and our new candidates a great working environment and make this a great place to work for those new folks,” she said.
Chief Buildings offers employees opportunities.
“If you have the drive and the skills and you want to put in the effort, there are a lot of opportunities for people to move not only into a different position within the division, but there are opportunities within other divisions as well,” she said.
Parking for attendees is available in the Tribune parking lot off Burlington Avenue and nearby city lots.
