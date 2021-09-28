Today’s job seekers have more to take into account than those of the past. Social media and your social presence can greatly benefit you by showing your employer who you are before you even meet them. Social media can help you define your brand and can show employers that brand.
Social media on a Résumé
You can meet a person and see what they are like and who they are before even seeing them in person. Social media is a double edge sword that way. It can hurt you if you are posting and reposting things that wouldn’t be considered very professional.
But today, hiring managers use social media to search you online, listing the links for them on your résumé can make you seem proactive and inviting them to do so.
Listing your links can encourage you to clean up any unprofessional posts you may have your page.
What social media link to include
Before you start adding every social you have to your résumé it’s important to think of the most important ones that would help define your brand.
LinkedIn is a platform for professionals to post and share content with others. So many hiring managers use LinkedIn to reach out to other hiring managers and professionals in their area. Creating a brand on LinkedIn can get you above the competition and show hiring managers who you are before even looking at your résumé.
Twitter is another great platform that can help you define your social brand to hiring managers. Twitter is a great platform to add to your résumé because you can tweet about and share stories or trends in your industry. Include your Twitter profile if you are one that consistently shares and tweets about your industry.
Leave your Twitter out if you tweet about sports or anything that won’t show employers your personal brand.
Other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are all other platforms you can include ONLY if you use the platforms to showcase your skills and personal brand.
Clean up your online presence
Whether or not you decide to include your social media sites on your résumé, it’s always a good idea to clean up your online presence. Hiring managers will Google your name for a couple of reasons. First reason, they will want to see if they can get a feel for what kind of person you are and secondly, it will give them peace of mind. They’ll check to make sure you aren’t posting controversial posts or pictures on your social media that will put a negative image on their company if they were to hire you.
Social media today is a huge part of our lives and careers. For some, social media can determine whether they get and retain their jobs. It’s important to build a good online brand to give hiring managers a good first impression of you.
