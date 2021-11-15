Joe Patterson will spend the next two years as President of USA Softball.
The current District 7 representative on the Adams County Board of Commissioners and retired Hastings City Administrator became president of the board on Oct. 28 at the conclusion of USA Softball’s 90th Annual Council Meeting in Oklahoma City.
In his role as president, Patterson will oversee the board of directors and work with a staff of about 25 employees in Oklahoma City, including chief executive officer Craig Cress.
“What it means for me is being that front line as far as the other commissioners concerns, issues with other softball associations around the country dealing with those with those commissioners and the staff,” Patterson said.
He serves with president elect Dave Devine and past president Rodney Cobb.
The new post won't conflict with his duties on the county board or as state commissioner, a position he has held since 1998.
“It means probably I’ll be traveling more than I like to travel, because I’m not a great traveler,” Patterson said. “I told them when I ran that I was on this (County Board of Commissioners) and if they have travel arrangements don’t book them on the first or third Tuesday of the month.”
He has been on the national council since 1993, which coincided with Hastings being selected by Nebraska softball to build a complex. The Bill Smith Softball Complex has been home to the Nebraska state softball tournament since 2008.
Ground breaking ceremonies for the Smith Softball Complex were held May 17, 1994 on land on the north edge of Hastings that had been owned by the Hastings Economic Development Corp. The complex opened July 11, 1995.
Patterson played softball as an adult with friends from high school in Topeka, Kansas and eventually got into umpiring.
He worked in the Topeka parks and recreation department as supervisor of athletics and aquatics, running the softball program, which had about 500 teams.
His wife, Sherri, was a scorekeeper.
“I think my kids were raised at softball fields,” he said.
He didn’t have anything to do with softball fields for about a year after moving to Hastings in 1980 to be parks and recreation director.
“Bill Smith (former state commissioner) came walking into my office one day and said ‘Hey, I need a district commissioner for central Nebraska. Are you interested in doing it?’ I said ‘yeah. Ok,’ ” he said.
Patterson retired in May 2019 from his post as city administrator, a position he’d held since August 2001. He was appointed in April 2021 to fill a vacancy on the county board.
“It’s a new challenge,” he said of the USA Softball board position. “I was talking to a city administrator in Papillion, yesterday, and she said ‘you’re not very good at retiring.’ ”
He was convinced to run to become president elect when he was retiring from the city.
As a long-time hobby, softball has taken Patterson a long way.
“I never had the thought that it would develop into what it has as far as Nebraska softball, the complex in Hastings," he said. "The level of involvement that it evolved into is more than I ever thought that it would."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.