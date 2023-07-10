A Memorial Mass for John “Jack” Steiner, 72, of Hastings, NE, is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at St. Pius X Church at 69th and Blondo in Omaha, NE.
There will be an open house afterward from 1-3 p.m. at DJ’s Dugout in Omaha at 114th and Dodge.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 9:13 pm
A Memorial Mass for John “Jack” Steiner, 72, of Hastings, NE, is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at St. Pius X Church at 69th and Blondo in Omaha, NE.
There will be an open house afterward from 1-3 p.m. at DJ’s Dugout in Omaha at 114th and Dodge.
Jack died Aug. 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.