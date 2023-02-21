Baylor Kansas St Basketball
Baylor’s forward Jalen Bridges (top), Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Manhattan, Kan.

 Colin E. Braley/AP

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang leaped onto the courtside table and pumped his fists, then landed a spectacular dismount, before climbing into the student section and joining in the “Wabash Cannonball” dance to celebrate another ranked win.

This one was as special as any of them.

