Kansas Kansas St Basketball
Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) and forward Jalen Wilson (right) try to steal the ball from Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Manhattan, Kan.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State coach Jerome Tang grabbed a microphone and stood amid a sea of purple, moments after delirious fans had flooded the floor to celebrate the No. 13 Wildcats’ 83-82 overtime win over second-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.

“You have one court-storming,” the Wildcats’ first-year coach told them over the din. “After this, we expect to win.”

