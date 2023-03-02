Film Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors poses for a portrait to promote the film “Magazine Dreams” at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20 in Park City, Utah.

 Taylor Jewell/Invision

NEW YORK — The order came before he arrived. French fries and a glass of milk.

Jonathan Majors shortly after slides into a table in the back of the bar at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan. On the table he places a small cup off to the side. In his backpack he has pens, a notebook he writes poetry in, a clown nose, the book he’s reading (James M. Cain’s “The Postman Always Rings Twice”) and a speaker for music. He doesn’t go anywhere without Paulo Coelho’s “Warrior of the Light.”

