Nebraska Deaths
Buy Now

Police tape hangs on a tree outside the home of 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, Aug. 5, 2022, in Laurel. Ebeling was among four people found dead the day before in two burning homes in this small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said.

 Margery A. Beck/AP

The Associated Press

A Nebraska judge has rejected a challenge to the death penalty in the case of a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in a small town in the northeastern corner of the state.

0
0
0
0
0